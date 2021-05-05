SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $343.83 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) will report sales of $343.83 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for SPX FLOW’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $336.70 million and the highest is $347.78 million. SPX FLOW reported sales of $289.50 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SPX FLOW will report full-year sales of $1.48 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.45 billion to $1.50 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow SPX FLOW.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.26. SPX FLOW had a positive return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 12.43%. The firm had revenue of $363.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FLOW shares. Vertical Research lowered SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on SPX FLOW from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on SPX FLOW from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on SPX FLOW in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.57.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPX FLOW by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPX FLOW by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of SPX FLOW by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in SPX FLOW by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in SPX FLOW by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPX FLOW stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.06. 89,852 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,238. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.82, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.72 and its 200-day moving average is $58.41. SPX FLOW has a 52 week low of $24.65 and a 52 week high of $70.00.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 23rd. SPX FLOW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.25%.

SPX FLOW, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, delivers, and services process technology solutions that perform mixing, blending, fluid handling, separation, thermal heat transfer, and other activities. It operates in two segments, Food and Beverage; and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers homogenizers, pumps, valves, separators, and heat exchangers primarily under the APV, Gerstenberg Schroeder, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

