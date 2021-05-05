SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.26 EPS

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $363.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.62 million. SPX FLOW had a negative net margin of 12.43% and a positive return on equity of 5.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS.

NYSE:FLOW traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.06. 89,151 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,230. SPX FLOW has a fifty-two week low of $24.65 and a fifty-two week high of $70.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of -17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.30.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 23rd. SPX FLOW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.25%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on SPX FLOW from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on SPX FLOW from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of SPX FLOW in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.57.

About SPX FLOW

SPX FLOW, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, delivers, and services process technology solutions that perform mixing, blending, fluid handling, separation, thermal heat transfer, and other activities. It operates in two segments, Food and Beverage; and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers homogenizers, pumps, valves, separators, and heat exchangers primarily under the APV, Gerstenberg Schroeder, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

