SSP Group plc (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) Short Interest Update

SSP Group plc (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 397,800 shares, a growth of 28.4% from the March 31st total of 309,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 97.0 days.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SSPPF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SSP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SSP Group in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SSP Group in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SSP Group in a report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SSPPF opened at $4.49 on Wednesday. SSP Group has a 12 month low of $2.96 and a 12 month high of $5.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 2.00.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 35 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

