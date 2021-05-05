S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $38.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “S & T BANCORP, INC. is a bank holding company which is engaged in general banking business. The Bank is a full service bank with its main office in Indiana, Pennsylvania, providing service to its customers through a branch of 34 offices located in Armstrong, Allegheny, Indiana, Jefferson, Clearfield and Westmoreland counties. The Bank’s services include accepting time and demand deposit accounts, making secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans, providing letters of credit, and offering discount brokerage services, personal financial planning and credit card services. “

Separately, DA Davidson downgraded shares of S&T Bancorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.50.

S&T Bancorp stock opened at $33.86 on Tuesday. S&T Bancorp has a 52 week low of $16.98 and a 52 week high of $35.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.70 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. S&T Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 4.95%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that S&T Bancorp will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.25%.

In other S&T Bancorp news, President David G. Antolik purchased 1,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.33 per share, for a total transaction of $29,973.14. Following the purchase, the president now owns 76,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,175,064.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William J. Hieb sold 13,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $389,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,155,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in S&T Bancorp by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 170,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,706,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of S&T Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in S&T Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of S&T Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $403,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in S&T Bancorp by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,812,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,028,000 after buying an additional 6,183 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Business banking, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

