St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ) Insider Andrew Croft Sells 367 Shares

St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ) insider Andrew Croft sold 367 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,331 ($17.39), for a total value of £4,884.77 ($6,381.98).

Andrew Croft also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 4th, Andrew Croft acquired 987 shares of St. James’s Place stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 911 ($11.90) per share, for a total transaction of £8,991.57 ($11,747.54).

On Friday, March 26th, Andrew Croft sold 23,930 shares of St. James’s Place stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,263 ($16.50), for a total transaction of £302,235.90 ($394,873.14).

LON:STJ opened at GBX 1,360.50 ($17.78) on Wednesday. St. James’s Place plc has a 52 week low of GBX 772 ($10.09) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,476.50 ($19.29). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,305.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,164.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.81. The company has a market cap of £7.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a GBX 38.49 ($0.50) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This is a positive change from St. James’s Place’s previous dividend of $11.22. This represents a yield of 3.13%. St. James’s Place’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.41%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on STJ. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 975 ($12.74) price target on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,218 ($15.91) price target on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,058.57 ($13.83).

About St. James’s Place

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

