Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 10.700-11.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $10.340. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $207.55.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Shares of SWK stock traded up $2.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $213.11. 1,024,384 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,278,501. Stanley Black & Decker has a 12 month low of $97.64 and a 12 month high of $217.77. The company has a market cap of $34.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.33, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $202.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.57. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 3,304 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total value of $629,511.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,780,397.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Janet Link sold 7,446 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.03, for a total transaction of $1,556,437.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,461 shares in the company, valued at $6,158,232.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

Featured Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.