Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd Declares Dividend of GBX 1.38 (LON:SWEF)

Posted by on May 5th, 2021

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd (LON:SWEF) announced a dividend on Friday, April 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.38 ($0.02) per share on Friday, June 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

SWEF stock opened at GBX 91.30 ($1.19) on Wednesday. Starwood European Real Estate Finance has a 1 year low of GBX 74.60 ($0.97) and a 1 year high of GBX 94.25 ($1.23). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 88.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 88.84.

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Company Profile

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd. specializes in making real estate debt investments. The fund invests in Europe with a focus on the United Kingdom and wider European Union's internal market, focusing on Northern and Southern Europe. It provides loans with a term between three and seven years.

Recommended Story: Buy Rating

Dividend History for Starwood European Real Estate Finance (LON:SWEF)

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood European Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood European Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit