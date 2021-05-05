STASIS EURO Price Tops $1.24 on Top Exchanges (EURS)

STASIS EURO (CURRENCY:EURS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. STASIS EURO has a market cap of $58.93 million and $1.31 million worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One STASIS EURO coin can currently be bought for $1.24 or 0.00002155 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, STASIS EURO has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.76 or 0.00082884 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.87 or 0.00018856 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.99 or 0.00067663 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $459.41 or 0.00797211 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.67 or 0.00098335 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,276.89 or 0.09157052 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000317 BTC.

STASIS EURO Coin Profile

STASIS EURO (CRYPTO:EURS) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 47,459,957 coins. STASIS EURO’s official website is stasis.net . STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS developed a token named EURS to link the vast potential of the cryptocurrency ecosystem without the volatility and inconstancy of the standard currencies. EURS is the issued token by STASIS and his value is tied EURO currency. The EURS token is 1:1 back by financial assets, users can sell the tokens to acquire fiat money and is not classified as a security under Malta's law. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, EURS (EIP-20) can trace all transactions for any given EURS. “

STASIS EURO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STASIS EURO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase STASIS EURO using one of the exchanges listed above.

