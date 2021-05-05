State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $13.14 Million Stock Position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,038 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of FLEETCOR Technologies worth $13,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLT. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 383.1% in the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,269,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $619,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799,953 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $191,887,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 137.9% in the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,067,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $291,196,000 after purchasing an additional 618,617 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 115.1% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 341,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,617,000 after purchasing an additional 182,500 shares during the period. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI boosted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 105.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 302,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,402,000 after purchasing an additional 155,268 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLT stock opened at $292.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $284.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $269.23. The company has a market capitalization of $24.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.34, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.50. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $206.60 and a twelve month high of $295.36.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $617.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.81 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 30.65% and a net margin of 29.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.17 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup upgraded FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $292.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.94.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international suppliers, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyse and manage their corporate spending.

