State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $14.82 Million Stake in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 933,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 31,491 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments were worth $14,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,172,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,497,000 after buying an additional 1,185,601 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,825,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,833,000 after buying an additional 399,231 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,363,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,641,000 after buying an additional 109,174 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,782,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,867,000 after buying an additional 22,688 shares during the period. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 66.2% during the 4th quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,675,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,438,000 after buying an additional 667,682 shares during the period. 91.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ROIC stock opened at $17.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a current ratio of 4.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.50. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.00 and a beta of 1.47. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $7.49 and a fifty-two week high of $18.10.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.18). Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 11.68%. Equities analysts predict that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

In related news, Director Eric S. Zorn sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total transaction of $523,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,414 shares in the company, valued at $1,246,174.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

ROIC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 3rd. DA Davidson increased their target price on Retail Opportunity Investments from $12.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Bank of America upgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $11.75 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Retail Opportunity Investments from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Retail Opportunity Investments in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Retail Opportunity Investments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.56.

Retail Opportunity Investments Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

