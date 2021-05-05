State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Increases Position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 96,263 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Exact Sciences worth $12,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EXAS. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the first quarter worth about $42,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXAS stock opened at $116.02 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.88 billion, a PE ratio of -52.50 and a beta of 1.64. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12 month low of $70.75 and a 12 month high of $159.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 6.35 and a quick ratio of 6.04.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.86. The business had revenue of $402.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.66 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 25.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.71) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

EXAS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $226.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $154.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.31.

In related news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 16,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.30, for a total transaction of $2,238,046.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 826,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,690,795.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Graham Peter Lidgard sold 5,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.30, for a total transaction of $796,264.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,429,407.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,428 shares of company stock worth $8,114,785 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

