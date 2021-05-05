State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 3,287 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 3.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 80,603 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 3,287 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $13,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its position in Expedia Group by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 12,107,561 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,603,041,000 after acquiring an additional 2,839,689 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,210,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Expedia Group by 317.2% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 491,164 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $84,539,000 after purchasing an additional 373,426 shares in the last quarter. Emerson Point Capital LP increased its stake in Expedia Group by 382.1% during the 4th quarter. Emerson Point Capital LP now owns 207,866 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $27,521,000 after purchasing an additional 164,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Expedia Group by 530.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 172,631 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $22,856,000 after purchasing an additional 145,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total transaction of $97,875.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,093 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,786.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 1,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.66, for a total transaction of $259,738.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $353,898.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

EXPE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $136.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Argus upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $170.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $170.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.31.

NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $173.45 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $175.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The company has a market cap of $24.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.10 and a beta of 1.74. Expedia Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.39 and a twelve month high of $187.93.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The online travel company reported ($2.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.07) by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $920.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 21.33% and a negative net margin of 30.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

Read More: What are the most popular ETFs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.