State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Trims Stock Position in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 441,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,219 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.73% of American Assets Trust worth $14,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in American Assets Trust during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in American Assets Trust by 32.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in American Assets Trust by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Assets Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Amica Retiree Medical Trust raised its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 8,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

In other American Assets Trust news, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 117,998 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.50 per share, for a total transaction of $3,480,941.00. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.87 per share, with a total value of $169,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 32.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AAT stock opened at $34.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.30. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.73 and a 1 year high of $36.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.21 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.69.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.07). American Assets Trust had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 2.94%. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.91%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AAT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Assets Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on American Assets Trust from $27.40 to $28.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

