Status Price Hits $0.17 (SNT)

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 5th. One Status coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000311 BTC on exchanges. Status has a total market cap of $597.78 million and approximately $38.64 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Status has traded up 4.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.53 or 0.00087588 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.88 or 0.00019642 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001805 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.17 or 0.00072489 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $470.08 or 0.00848315 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,413.41 or 0.09769233 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.29 or 0.00101590 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.57 or 0.00044334 BTC.

Status Coin Profile

Status (CRYPTO:SNT) is a coin. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 coins and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 coins. Status’ official website is status.im . The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Status is an open source messaging platform and mobile browser that allows users to interact with decentralized applications (dApps) that run on the Ethereum Network. In Status, users own and control their own data, wealth and digital identity. The Status Network Token ('SNT') is an Ethereum-based token that is required to interact with the Status Network. “

Status Coin Trading

