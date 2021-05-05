Stella-Jones Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.09 Per Share (TSE:SJ)

Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ) – National Bank Financial raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Stella-Jones in a research report issued on Monday, May 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.09 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.01. National Bank Financial has a “NA” rating and a $51.50 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Stella-Jones’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$56.00 target price on shares of Stella-Jones in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$60.00 target price on shares of Stella-Jones in a research note on Monday. TD Securities upped their target price on Stella-Jones from C$59.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Laurentian upped their target price on Stella-Jones from C$52.00 to C$56.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Stella-Jones to C$56.60 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$56.94.

Shares of SJ stock opened at C$52.38 on Wednesday. Stella-Jones has a 1 year low of C$30.38 and a 1 year high of C$54.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.41, a current ratio of 6.05 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$51.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$47.29. The company has a market cap of C$3.42 billion and a PE ratio of 16.79.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$533.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$464.00 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Stella-Jones’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.08%.

Stella-Jones Company Profile

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including pilings, wharf and bridge timbers, crane mats, railway crossings, and laminated poles; construction timbers; and coal tar-based products.

