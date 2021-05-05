Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stellantis N.V. is an automakers and a mobility provider. Stellantis N.V., formerly known as Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., is based in LIJNDEN, Netherlands. “

STLA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Stellantis from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. AlphaValue raised Stellantis to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Stellantis in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:STLA traded up $0.95 on Wednesday, reaching $17.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,057,461. Stellantis has a 52-week low of $7.51 and a 52-week high of $19.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.58.

Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $34.10 billion for the quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Stellantis in the first quarter valued at about $1,590,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Stellantis during the 1st quarter valued at $855,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Stellantis during the first quarter worth $304,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Stellantis in the first quarter valued at $85,421,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the first quarter valued at $15,089,000.

About Stellantis

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, distribution, and sale of passenger vehicles, pickup trucks, SUVs, and light commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers luxury, premium, and mainstream vehicles, as well as financial services, and parts and services; and provides retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

