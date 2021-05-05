Stellantis (OTCMKTS:PUGOY) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $27.22

Stellantis (OTCMKTS:PUGOY) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.22 and traded as low as $26.56. Stellantis shares last traded at $27.28, with a volume of 43,600 shares.

Several brokerages have commented on PUGOY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stellantis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stellantis in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.68 billion, a PE ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Stellantis N.V. operates as an automaker and mobility provider worldwide. It offers various luxury, premium, and mainstream passenger vehicles; and pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and light commercial vehicles, as well as mobility, financial, and parts and service brands. The company offers its products under the Abarth, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Jeep, Maserati, Opel, Ram, Free2Move, Alfa Romeo, CitroÃ«n, DS Automobiles, Fiat Professional, Lancia, Mopar, Peugeot, Vauxhall, and Leasys brands.

