Stellar (XLM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $14.57 Billion

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded 19.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 5th. Over the last seven days, Stellar has traded up 29.1% against the US dollar. One Stellar coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.63 or 0.00001109 BTC on popular exchanges. Stellar has a market cap of $14.57 billion and $3.82 billion worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00002984 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.83 or 0.00069824 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.61 or 0.00271048 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00028752 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004151 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00011975 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $656.04 or 0.01150139 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.26 or 0.00061810 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002600 BTC.

Stellar Profile

XLM uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,803,222 coins and its circulating supply is 23,032,185,919 coins. The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Stellar is www.stellar.org . Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Stellar is stellarcommunity.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is a decentralized platform that aims to connect banks, payments systems, and people. Integrate to move money quickly, reliably, and at almost no cost. Supported by a nonprofit, Stellar's goal is to bring the world together by increasing interoperability between diverse financial systems and currencies. Stellar is a technology that enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks and more revenue for businesses. Stellar Lumens is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Stellar uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Block Number), Stellar.org Dashboard (Total Supply) “

Buying and Selling Stellar

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stellar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stellar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

