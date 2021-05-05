Stephens Begins Coverage on Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB)

Analysts at Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Stephens’ price target points to a potential upside of 10.99% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mid Penn Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

Mid Penn Bancorp stock opened at $27.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $227.48 million, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.92. Mid Penn Bancorp has a twelve month low of $16.60 and a twelve month high of $29.87.

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. Mid Penn Bancorp had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 8.92%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mid Penn Bancorp will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MPB. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 365,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,013,000 after buying an additional 24,913 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 3,493 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 300.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 118,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after buying an additional 42,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

Mid Penn Bancorp Company Profile

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRAs.

