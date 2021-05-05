Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.25.

Several analysts have issued reports on STL shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Sterling Bancorp from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Maxim Group upped their target price on Sterling Bancorp from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Hovde Group upgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 26th.

Shares of STL traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.41. 2,459,897 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,994,613. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Sterling Bancorp has a 12-month low of $8.99 and a 12-month high of $26.56. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.66.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 21.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Sterling Bancorp will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.53%.

In related news, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 8,452 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total transaction of $192,029.44. Also, insider Javier L. Evan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total value of $71,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $646,159.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,426 shares of company stock worth $997,557. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 113,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,613,000 after acquiring an additional 3,361 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in Sterling Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Sterling Bancorp by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 170,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,931,000 after purchasing an additional 32,594 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Sterling Bancorp by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 71,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Sterling Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 81.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and non-interest checking, savings, money market, time, and demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

