Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stewart Information Services Corporation’s primary business is title insurance. Stewart issues policies through issuing locations on homes and other real property located in all 50 states, the District of Columbia and several foreign countries. Stewart also sells computer-related services and information, as well as mapping products and geographic information systems, to domestic and foreign governments and private entities. “

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Stewart Information Services from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 15th.

STC stock opened at $60.25 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.02. Stewart Information Services has a 1-year low of $25.81 and a 1-year high of $61.20.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.89. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 4.62%. On average, analysts forecast that Stewart Information Services will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. This is an increase from Stewart Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Stewart Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 28.4% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 9,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Stewart Information Services during the first quarter worth approximately $217,000. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stewart Information Services during the first quarter worth approximately $386,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Stewart Information Services during the first quarter worth approximately $442,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Stewart Information Services by 7,743.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,578,000 after buying an additional 29,967 shares during the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stewart Information Services

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction services. The company operates in two segments, Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

