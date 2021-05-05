Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) Price Target Increased to $79.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) had its price objective boosted by JMP Securities from $77.00 to $79.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

SF has been the topic of several other reports. Wolfe Research lowered Stifel Financial from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Stifel Financial from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Stifel Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a sell rating on shares of Stifel Financial in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Stifel Financial from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Stifel Financial currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $69.13.

SF stock opened at $71.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 1.59. Stifel Financial has a 12-month low of $25.18 and a 12-month high of $71.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.31.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 12.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share.

In other news, SVP Thomas B. Michaud sold 43,719 shares of Stifel Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.80, for a total value of $2,920,429.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 120,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,070,174.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Victor Nesi sold 11,249 shares of Stifel Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.42, for a total value of $724,660.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 212,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,657,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 171,710 shares of company stock valued at $10,597,132 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 128.3% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. 56.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

