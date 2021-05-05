Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) Price Target Raised to $83.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) had its price target hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $82.00 to $83.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SF. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Stifel Financial from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a sell rating on shares of Stifel Financial in a research report on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Stifel Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wolfe Research downgraded Stifel Financial from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on Stifel Financial from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $69.13.

Get Stifel Financial alerts:

NYSE:SF opened at $71.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Stifel Financial has a 1 year low of $25.18 and a 1 year high of $71.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.31. The company has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 1.59.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.11. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 12.26%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, CEO Ronald J. Kruszewski sold 35,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.21, for a total transaction of $2,080,541.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,252,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,895,044.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James M. Zemlyak sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $174,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,195,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,356,168. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 171,710 shares of company stock worth $10,597,132 in the last ninety days. 3.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Stifel Financial by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,877,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $599,353,000 after buying an additional 4,230,206 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Stifel Financial by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,462,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,190,000 after buying an additional 1,467,834 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Stifel Financial by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,120,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,933,000 after buying an additional 1,197,435 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Stifel Financial by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,412,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,736,000 after buying an additional 770,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Stifel Financial by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,333,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,731,000 after buying an additional 654,166 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

Featured Story: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.