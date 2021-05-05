Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of GreenSky Call Options (NASDAQ:GSKY)

Posted by on May 5th, 2021

GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 2,259 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,303% compared to the average daily volume of 161 call options.

GSKY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GreenSky from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of GreenSky from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.28.

NASDAQ:GSKY opened at $6.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.62, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.67. GreenSky has a 1 year low of $3.34 and a 1 year high of $7.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.30.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $128.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.43 million. GreenSky had a negative return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 0.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GreenSky will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GreenSky during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in GreenSky in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in GreenSky in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of GreenSky by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in GreenSky by 97.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 20,285 shares during the period. 35.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GreenSky Company Profile

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, that enables promotional financing at the point of sale for merchants, consumers, and bank partners. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that supports the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

