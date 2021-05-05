Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on UBS Group (NYSE:UBS)

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors acquired 6,160 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,544% compared to the typical volume of 233 put options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 40.0% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 112.4% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,318 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of UBS Group in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. 30.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UBS. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. UBS Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

UBS traded up $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.31. 111,462 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,065,320. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.78 and its 200 day moving average is $14.74. UBS Group has a 12 month low of $8.99 and a 12 month high of $16.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.26.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. UBS Group had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 17.34%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that UBS Group will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, as well as lending solutions, to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

