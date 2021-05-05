Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Leggett & Platt Call Options (NYSE:LEG)

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 2,603 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 200% compared to the average volume of 867 call options.

NYSE:LEG traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.35. The company had a trading volume of 16,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,354. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Leggett & Platt has a 1 year low of $24.01 and a 1 year high of $54.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.71, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.22. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 5.45%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Leggett & Platt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.26%.

In other news, Director Phoebe A. Wood sold 10,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total value of $428,531.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,257 shares in the company, valued at $1,998,804.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,200,000. Hamlin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,894,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,476,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,388,000 after acquiring an additional 398,194 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 163.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 466,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,675,000 after acquiring an additional 289,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,013,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,186,000 after acquiring an additional 270,111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

LEG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.20.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to shape wires into innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

Featured Story: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.