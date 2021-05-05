StormX Hits 1-Day Volume of $58.43 Million (STMX)

StormX (CURRENCY:STMX) traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. Over the last week, StormX has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar. StormX has a market cap of $437.32 million and approximately $58.43 million worth of StormX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One StormX coin can currently be bought for $0.0520 or 0.00000091 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get StormX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.73 or 0.00083716 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.84 or 0.00019016 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001754 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.03 or 0.00066709 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $473.04 or 0.00829752 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57.84 or 0.00101455 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,344.71 or 0.09375078 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000320 BTC.

About StormX

STMX is a coin. It launched on November 6th, 2017. StormX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,412,333,047 coins. The official website for StormX is stormtoken.com . The Reddit community for StormX is https://reddit.com/r/stormxio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . StormX’s official Twitter account is @stormxio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The STMX token is an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain, written in Solidity. The STMX token is very much like the STORM token with 18 decimals and a maximum total supply of 10,000,000,000.STMX token team – 'The new StormX brand solidifies our original vision of a single, go-to app with the mission to “Earn anywhere, anytime, from any device”. Our goal since the very start has been to empower users around the world and increase their earning potential using the power of blockchain. Our white paper focused on three main products — Play, Shop, and Gigs. With the launch of the Shop feature late last year, we are now two-thirds of the way to our final goal. Read more about our Shop feature launch here.' “

StormX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StormX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade StormX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy StormX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for StormX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for StormX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.