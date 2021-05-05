Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 421 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 50.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,261 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Broadcom by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,436 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,766,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 2,358 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 233.2% during the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 9,537 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,422,000 after buying an additional 6,675 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,384 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Finally, Elk River Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,021 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the period. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $444.54 on Wednesday. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $254.75 and a 12 month high of $495.14. The stock has a market cap of $181.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $471.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $437.80.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.70, for a total transaction of $242,581.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 16,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.61, for a total transaction of $8,053,570.47. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,997 shares of company stock valued at $13,256,368. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $470.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $460.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $469.15.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

