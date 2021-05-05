Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 499 Shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PSR)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PSR) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,742 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PSR. Change Path LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 80,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,950,000 after buying an additional 27,262 shares in the last quarter. Brio Consultants LLC increased its stake in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 87,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,219,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $304,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000.

Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF stock opened at $99.57 on Wednesday. Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $68.32 and a 52-week high of $101.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.82.

PowerShares U.S. Real Estate Fund (the Fund) seeks high total return by investing in securities of companies that are principally engaged in the United States Real Estate industry and included within the FTSE NAREIT All Equity REITs Index. The Fund structures and selects its investments primarily from a universe of securities that are included within the FTSE NAREIT All Equity REITs Index at the time of purchase.

