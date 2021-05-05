Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 34.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,747 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on LHX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $226.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Friday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.21.

Shares of NYSE:LHX opened at $216.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.18. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $158.09 and a fifty-two week high of $216.85.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.26. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.48%.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

Featured Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.