Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) by 25.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fastly were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 490,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,873,000 after buying an additional 73,534 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fastly during the fourth quarter worth $1,055,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fastly by 101.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in Fastly by 34,442.9% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 12,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 12,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Fastly by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 183,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,067,000 after purchasing an additional 23,400 shares during the last quarter. 54.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, General Counsel Paul Luongo sold 6,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $471,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 261,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,604,925. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.41, for a total value of $1,521,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,910,970.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 320,450 shares of company stock valued at $25,601,281 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

FSLY stock opened at $59.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.38. Fastly, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.01 and a 12-month high of $136.50. The company has a current ratio of 7.97, a quick ratio of 7.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of -92.64 and a beta of 1.34.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.08. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 14.37% and a negative net margin of 24.07%. The firm had revenue of $82.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.48 million. Equities analysts forecast that Fastly, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FSLY has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Fastly in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler raised Fastly from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Oppenheimer raised Fastly from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fastly from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.69.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

