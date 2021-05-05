Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 490 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 4.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in The Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 534.2% in the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 58.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

The Kraft Heinz stock opened at $42.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.25 and a 200-day moving average of $35.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1 year low of $28.12 and a 1 year high of $42.48.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.12. The Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a positive return on equity of 6.80%. Equities analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.14%.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

