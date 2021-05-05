Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,448 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.3% during the first quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 9,936 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,537,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.1% during the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 2,501 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Gilberto Caldart sold 7,528 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $2,559,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,094,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.55, for a total value of $19,478,778.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,382,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,909,568,085.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 339,529 shares of company stock valued at $116,725,147. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MA stock opened at $375.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $373.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $263.96 and a 52-week high of $401.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $374.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $346.45.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. Mastercard’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.65%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Sunday, February 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $402.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $382.26.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

