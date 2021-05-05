Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Grows Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,450 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 551 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $1,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of STERIS by 7.8% during the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of STERIS by 8.7% in the first quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,408 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of STERIS by 7.1% in the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 75,999 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,477,000 after purchasing an additional 5,064 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of STERIS by 30.6% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 39,595 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,542,000 after purchasing an additional 9,287 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of STERIS by 145.8% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,782 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,006,000 after purchasing an additional 21,817 shares during the period. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get STERIS alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of STERIS from $224.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of STERIS from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.80.

In other news, VP Julia Madsen sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $215,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of STE stock opened at $211.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a PE ratio of 43.00 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $199.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.64. STERIS plc has a 1-year low of $139.51 and a 1-year high of $216.74.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $808.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.08 million. STERIS had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 14.44%. STERIS’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STERIS Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

Recommended Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STERIS plc (NYSE:STE).

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.