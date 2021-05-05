Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $1.70 Million Stock Position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lowered its stake in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,348 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 977 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $1,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TDOC. General Catalyst Group Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,610,161,000. Aequim Alternative Investments LP increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 33,044.2% during the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 3,447,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 3,436,600 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 148.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,221,549 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $644,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927,001 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 173.4% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,824,067 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $564,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,238,667 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,447,444,000 after acquiring an additional 996,628 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TDOC opened at $158.37 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $183.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.75 and a beta of 0.30. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a one year low of $147.71 and a one year high of $308.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 6.52 and a quick ratio of 6.47.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $453.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.12 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.49, for a total transaction of $871,470.00. Also, Director Hemant Taneja sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.43, for a total transaction of $4,635,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 142,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,434,900.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 501,572 shares of company stock worth $94,782,553 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on TDOC. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $300.00 to $264.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $263.00 to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $330.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.84.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

