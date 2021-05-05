Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $1.93 Million Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. trimmed its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 656 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 279.1% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

C opened at $72.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $150.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.76 and a 1 year high of $76.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.00.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.34 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 41.80%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on C shares. Argus boosted their target price on Citigroup from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Citigroup from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank lowered Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Citigroup from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.11.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

See Also: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.