Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $2.20 Million Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,323 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,860,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,962,356,000 after acquiring an additional 740,235 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,234,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154,814 shares in the last quarter. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC now owns 8,407,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,040,000 after acquiring an additional 158,578 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 3,856.2% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 7,820,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,424,000 after acquiring an additional 7,622,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,968,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,746,000 after buying an additional 97,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

PM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.23.

NYSE PM opened at $94.91 on Wednesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.85 and a 52-week high of $96.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.37. The company has a market capitalization of $147.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.17. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 78.02%. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.49%.

In other news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,066 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.51, for a total value of $1,990,947.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 10,570 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.28, for a total transaction of $996,539.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,636 shares of company stock valued at $3,156,267 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

