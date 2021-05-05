Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 12,276 Shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,276 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned about 0.45% of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust worth $1,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OUNZ. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $10,501,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 399.7% during the 4th quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 450,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,334,000 after purchasing an additional 359,970 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 16,318.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 164,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,041,000 after purchasing an additional 163,186 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth $2,056,000. Finally, Barber Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 410,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,828,000 after purchasing an additional 57,997 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA OUNZ opened at $17.31 on Wednesday. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust has a one year low of $16.31 and a one year high of $20.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.04 and its 200-day moving average is $17.72.

