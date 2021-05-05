Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 2,515 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lessened its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 7.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,515 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $2,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 93.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 85,073,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,509,640,000 after purchasing an additional 41,059,393 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth $749,957,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,431,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,985,358,000 after purchasing an additional 10,530,658 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,465,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,434,757,000 after purchasing an additional 5,701,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 805.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,752,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,074,000 after purchasing an additional 4,227,648 shares during the last quarter. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $70.09 on Wednesday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $31.63 and a 1 year high of $72.16. The stock has a market cap of $126.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.45 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.64 and a 200 day moving average of $56.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The Charles Schwab’s revenue was up 80.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.47%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SCHW. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.59.

In other The Charles Schwab news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,321 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.85, for a total value of $518,692.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,110,857.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 298,784 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.46, for a total transaction of $16,271,776.64. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,305,954 shares of company stock valued at $145,975,294. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

