Strs Ohio Acquires 25,659 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 26.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 25,659 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $2,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in AGNC Investment by 711.2% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 909,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,190,000 after buying an additional 797,500 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $185,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in AGNC Investment by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,543,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,079,000 after purchasing an additional 23,674 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 57,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 13,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interval Partners LP boosted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 264,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,127,000 after acquiring an additional 122,955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.44% of the company’s stock.

AGNC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays upped their target price on AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities increased their price objective on AGNC Investment from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AGNC Investment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. AGNC Investment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.45.

Shares of AGNC Investment stock opened at $17.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.08 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. AGNC Investment Corp. has a one year low of $11.41 and a one year high of $18.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.89.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.13. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 16.29% and a negative net margin of 17.91%. The firm had revenue of $528.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 712.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a apr 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a yield of 8.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

In other news, Director Morris A. Davis sold 7,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total value of $133,802.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,850 shares in the company, valued at $605,915. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Aaron Pas sold 5,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.55, for a total value of $85,033.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 143,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,376,712.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

