Strs Ohio Boosts Holdings in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) by 30.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 105,401 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,844 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $1,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Element Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Element Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 202.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Element Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Element Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. 85.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ESI. Zacks Investment Research raised Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Element Solutions from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Element Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Shares of ESI stock opened at $22.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 46.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.86. Element Solutions Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.93 and a fifty-two week high of $22.45.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $550.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.26 million. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 6.78%. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Element Solutions Inc will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.73%.

Element Solutions Profile

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

