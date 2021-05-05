Strs Ohio Buys 16,323 Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Strs Ohio raised its stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 24.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 84,049 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,323 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $2,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 5.9% during the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 59,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 3,313 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 8.4% in the first quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 31,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 2,436 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Newell Brands by 0.7% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 250,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 9.5% in the first quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 452,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,121,000 after acquiring an additional 39,434 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Newell Brands by 190.0% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

NWL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America raised Newell Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Newell Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Newell Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.30.

NWL opened at $28.06 on Wednesday. Newell Brands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.05 and a fifty-two week high of $28.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a PE ratio of -107.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.63 and its 200 day moving average is $23.64.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 17.83% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is 54.12%.

Newell Brands Profile

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

