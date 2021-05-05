Strs Ohio Cuts Stock Position in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

Strs Ohio reduced its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 6,700 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California were worth $2,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PACB. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 64,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,115,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $392,094,000 after purchasing an additional 696,299 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California in the fourth quarter worth about $3,092,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $926,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,878 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 4,193 shares during the period. 84.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pacific Biosciences of California alerts:

PACB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $20.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Pacific Biosciences of California from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pacific Biosciences of California presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.20.

In other news, CAO Eric Schaefer sold 3,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total value of $150,606.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 88,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,468,180.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael Hunkapiller sold 339,377 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total value of $10,972,058.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 884,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,583,987.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 894,783 shares of company stock valued at $35,809,462. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pacific Biosciences of California stock opened at $25.46 on Wednesday. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.16 and a 1-year high of $53.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.93 and a beta of 1.32.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $27.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.54 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 101.30% and a negative net margin of 57.25%. Pacific Biosciences of California’s revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

Further Reading: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.