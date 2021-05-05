Strs Ohio Makes New $1.98 Million Investment in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 144,067 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,976,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NOV by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 39,523,272 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $542,655,000 after buying an additional 1,576,627 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of NOV by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,335,189 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $32,062,000 after buying an additional 567,226 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NOV in the first quarter valued at $3,575,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of NOV by 39.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 652,814 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $5,915,000 after buying an additional 183,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new position in NOV during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,987,000. 94.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other NOV news, VP Scott K. Duff sold 10,000 shares of NOV stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total value of $148,100.00. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NOV opened at $15.56 on Wednesday. NOV Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.70 and a 12 month high of $17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 2.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.37.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.30). NOV had a negative net margin of 36.63% and a positive return on equity of 1.13%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NOV Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NOV shares. Bank of America upgraded NOV from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut NOV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. COKER & PALMER cut NOV from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded NOV from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NOV presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.81.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for use in oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

