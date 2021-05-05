Strs Ohio Raises Position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 43.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,596 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,952 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $2,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Service Co. International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Service Co. International during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Service Co. International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Service Co. International during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 83.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

In other news, Director Alan R. Buckwalter III sold 8,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.51, for a total value of $389,147.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 86,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,190,924.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SCI opened at $56.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.77. Service Co. International has a 1-year low of $33.93 and a 1-year high of $56.74. The firm has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.69.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. Service Co. International had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 24.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $955.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Service Co. International’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is 44.21%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SCI. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Service Co. International in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Service Co. International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

Read More: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.