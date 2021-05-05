Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $16.51

Summer Infant, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMR)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.51 and traded as high as $18.66. Summer Infant shares last traded at $18.29, with a volume of 11,540 shares.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Summer Infant from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.51. The company has a market capitalization of $39.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99.

Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Summer Infant had a return on equity of 55.05% and a net margin of 0.87%. The company had revenue of $36.04 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SUMR. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Summer Infant by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 64,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Summer Infant in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Summer Infant by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.73% of the company’s stock.

Summer Infant Company Profile (NASDAQ:SUMR)

Summer Infant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes branded juvenile health, safety, and wellness products. It offers audio and video monitors; and gates, potties, entertainers, baby monitors, bath products, specialty blankets, strollers, car seats, and travel systems, as well as baby gear products under the Summer and SwaddleMe brand names.

