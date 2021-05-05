Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share on Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd.

Suncor Energy stock traded up C$1.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$27.96. 5,634,827 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,004,666. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.69, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$26.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$22.98. The company has a market capitalization of C$42.57 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.89. Suncor Energy has a 12-month low of C$14.28 and a 12-month high of C$29.55.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.14) by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.26 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Suncor Energy will post 1.8399999 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Suncor Energy from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$33.00 to C$29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Tudor Pickering lowered their price objective on Suncor Energy to C$28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Suncor Energy to C$29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$16.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$29.72.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

