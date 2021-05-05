Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share on Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd.
Suncor Energy stock traded up C$1.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$27.96. 5,634,827 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,004,666. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.69, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$26.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$22.98. The company has a market capitalization of C$42.57 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.89. Suncor Energy has a 12-month low of C$14.28 and a 12-month high of C$29.55.
Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.14) by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.26 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Suncor Energy will post 1.8399999 earnings per share for the current year.
About Suncor Energy
Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.
