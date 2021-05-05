SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $295 million-$345 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $334.15 million.

Shares of SunPower stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,700,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,037,691. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46. SunPower has a 12-month low of $6.10 and a 12-month high of $57.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.03 and a beta of 2.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.81.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. SunPower had a negative return on equity of 256.87% and a net margin of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $341.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.63 million. Research analysts predict that SunPower will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised SunPower from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on SunPower from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of SunPower in a report on Monday, March 1st. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on SunPower from $16.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on SunPower from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.58.

In related news, CEO Thomas H. Werner sold 130,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total value of $4,342,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,076 shares in the company, valued at $13,629,738.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas H. Werner sold 58,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.59, for a total value of $1,497,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 413,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,588,271.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 378,668 shares of company stock valued at $12,551,717. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Corporation delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers; and sells turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services, as well as sells energy under power purchase agreements.

