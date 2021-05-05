Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Shares Sold by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lessened its stake in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 35.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 55,687 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 31,136 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $3,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sunrun in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

RUN has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut Sunrun from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Capital One Financial upgraded Sunrun from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Sunrun from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Sunrun in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.86.

In other news, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 2,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total value of $160,719.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,688,410.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Gerald Alan Risk sold 47,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.14, for a total value of $3,698,678.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 308,954 shares of company stock worth $19,596,445 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RUN stock opened at $43.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,085.27 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Sunrun Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.65 and a fifty-two week high of $100.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.71.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $320.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.90 million. Sunrun had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 0.65%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

