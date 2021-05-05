Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,530,000 shares, an increase of 27.1% from the March 31st total of 1,990,000 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Surgalign during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Surgalign in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Surgalign in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Surgalign in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Burney Co. acquired a new position in shares of Surgalign in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRGA opened at $1.68 on Wednesday. Surgalign has a one year low of $1.49 and a one year high of $3.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.22. The company has a market cap of $185.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 2.21.

Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.07). Surgalign had a negative net margin of 56.07% and a negative return on equity of 101.34%. The business had revenue of $26.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.19 million. Equities research analysts expect that Surgalign will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

SRGA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Surgalign in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Surgalign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Surgalign in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.33.

Surgalign Company Profile

Surgalign Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets spine implants worldwide. It offers products for thoracolumbar procedures, including Streamline TL Spinal Fixation system, a system for degenerative and complex spine procedures; and Streamline MIS Spinal Fixation system, a range of implants and instruments used via a percutaneous or mini-open approach; and interbody fusion devices, as well as products for cervical procedures, such as CervAlign ACP system, a comprehensive anterior cervical plate system; Fortilink-C IBF system, a cervical interbody fusion device that utilizes TETRAfuse 3D technology; and Streamline OCT system, a range of implants used in the occipito-cervico-thoracic posterior spine.

